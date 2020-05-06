Each year, the Pennsylvania Medical Society publishes a list of Top Physicians Under 40, and this year's list features two doctors from UPMC in the Susquehanna Region: Rutul Dalal, MD, and Ganga Ranasuriya, MD. The two doctors were recognized for their work both within UPMC and in their communities.

Dr. Dalal is the medical director of Infectious Disease at UPMC Susquehanna. He leads the organization's Antibiotic Stewardship Program, Clostridium Difficile Control Task Force, and Catheter Associated UTI Task Force, and is a fellow of the Infectious Disease Society of America. Dr. Dalal is active in the community and serves as infectious disease consultant for the Little League Baseball World Series.

Dr. Ranasuriya is a pulmonologist and critical care physician at the Lung Center at UPMC Williamsport. Her colleagues note her willingness to take time to ensure her patients are fully informed about their treatment options. Dr. Ranasuriya is active in efforts to raise public awareness about lung health, participating in community outreach, events, and media opportunities.

“We are proud of Dr. Dalal and Dr. Ranasuriya for being recognized,” said David Lopatofsky, MD, chief medical officer, UPMC Susquehanna. “As young professionals in the medical field, this honor reflects recognition for their commitment to their patients, the excellent quality of care they provide, and the recognition of their contributions by physician peers. It’s a well-deserved recognition for all their hard work and service.”

Winners were selected by a committee of Pennsylvania Medical Society member physicians. The 45 physicians on this year’s list represent 19 different medical specialties.

The full list of Top Physicians Under 40 is available here.