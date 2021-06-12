On Friday, June 11, the Jakey Hollow Natural Area in Columbia County was added to the Old-Growth Forest Network, with Worlds End State Park in Sullivan County joining it on Saturday.

Joan Maloof, the founder and director of the Old-Growth Forest Network, made a trip to Jakey Hollow Natural Area and presented a plaque to District Forester Tim Ladner, Pennsylvania DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck, and State Forester Ellen Shultzabarger. Columbia County Coordinator Brittney Hartzell also joined the event. Following the ceremony, participants took a hike into the forest.

Jakey Hollow Natural Area, part of the Weiser State Forest, is a small but unique site in Central Columbia County near Bloomsburg. Several massive old growth white pine and hemlocks remind visitors of what Pennsylvania must have been like in the past.

The 59-acre area is home to an excellent mixed stand of second growth eastern hemlock, old eastern white pine, hardwoods, with a small area of virgin hemlock. Some of the other tree species at this site include sugar maple, red oak, white oak, American beech, black birch, and black cherry. The shrub layer and herbaceous layer includes mountain laurel, ferns, Solomon’s seal, and purple trillium.

The rich variety in plant life attracts and helps sustain multiple wildlife species, especially birds. Barred owls, blue-headed vireo, black-throated green warbler, scarlet tanager, and pileated woodpeckers can be seen there.

This dedication marks the fourth in a series of Pennsylvania State Lands dedications into the Old-Growth Forest Network that will span 2021 and 2022.

On Saturday, June 12, Worlds End State Park in Sullivan County will also be formally inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network. Joan Maloof, the Founder and Director of the Old-Growth Forest Network, will present a plaque to park manager Bill Kocher, Pennsylvania DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck, and State Parks Director John Hallas.

The ceremony will take place at the park’s outdoor chapel and be followed by a short hike along the Double Run Nature Trail guided by Friends of Worlds End State Park Board Member Dave Kowalewski. For directions and ceremony information, please click here.

Worlds End State Park surrounds a narrow S-shaped valley of the Loyalsock Creek, including an impressive gorge vista that may have inspired the name of the park. The 780-acre park boasts a maturing canopy of ash, sugar maple, and black cherry with many wildflowers growing at ground level. Though there is a history of logging in this area, the park is now able to recover and become an old-growth forest through its protection as a Pennsylvania State Park.

This dedication marks the fifth in a series of Pennsylvania State Lands dedications into the Old-Growth Forest Network that will span 2021 and 2022.

Earlier in the week, Henry’s Woods of Jacobsburg State Park in Northampton County was added to the Network, and Fall Brook Natural Area in Salt Springs State Park, Susquehanna County will be inducted on Sunday, June 13.

The mission of the Old-Growth Forest Network (OGFN) is to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, mature, publicly accessible, native forests. The goal is to preserve at least one forest in every county in the U.S. that can sustain a forest, estimated to be 2,370 out of a total of 3,140 counties. OGFN works to identify forests for the Network, ensure their protection from logging, and inform people of the forest locations.

Founded in 2012 by Joan Maloof, PhD in ecology and professor emeritus of Salisbury University, the network currently has 130 forests in the Network across 24 states. The latest four parks join 16 other Pennsylvania forests already in the Network. OGFN also recognizes exceptional forest advocates, educates about the extraordinary ecological benefits of old-growth forests, and speaks out regarding immediate threats to specific ancient forests. Learn more and find out how to volunteer at oldgrowthforest.net.

Dr. Maloof states, “We look forward to adding more forests to the Network in the future. We depend on a volunteer in each county to help us identify candidate forests. In addition to creating a network of forests, we are also creating a network of people who care about forests."