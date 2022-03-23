Turkey projects and programs are being organized as we approach the start of Wild Turkey Season at the end of April.

Spring Turkey hunt

Young hunters get another shot at turkey hunting during a spring turkey hunt to kick off the spring season.

On Saturday, April 23, seven lucky junior hunters will have the opportunity to partake in the Northwest Region's Youth Spring Turkey Hunt at the Pymatuning Wildlife Management Area (State Game Lands 214).

Seven turkey hunt zones have been made available to those lucky enough to draw a permit and each zone will be reserved for the use of only the winner and their accompanying mentor. Click here for more information.

The event is open to all youth ages 12-16 who hold a Pennsylvania Junior Hunting License. In addition, an adult must accompany the youth hunter on the day of the hunt.

The deadline to apply is March 25, 2022, and the zone drawing will be held on April 1, 2022. Submit your application now!

The Old Hen - Wild Turkey research project

It's usually frowned upon to mention a lady's age, but when you discover the oldest female turkey ever recorded in Pennsylvania, it's something to celebrate! In January, the Game Commission began the largest wild turkey research project, which aims to monitor reproduction and harvest rates.

Through this study, a previously leg banded hen was captured on Feb. 2, 2022, in Clearfield County, who was originally captured as an adult on March 3, 2012. After comparing data collected from both captured, her age was estimated to be at least 12.5 years old!

To put her age in perspective: in Pennsylvania, if a hen reaches her first birthday, she has an average life expectancy of 1 to 3 more years. This hen still appeared very healthy, so she was fitted was a GPS transmitter to continue to monitor her in the future.

Previously submitted turkey sightings will provide valuable data which will be used for wild turkey population monitoring and management.



