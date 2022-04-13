Williamsport, Pa. -- The Community Arts Center has received $3,000 from Truist to support the Student Summer Stock, Educational Series, and "The Nutcracker" programs. The grant funds are made possible through the Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

“Supporting the arts can ignite new passions for students and families across Williamsport,” said Michael Petrine, Senior Vice President for Truist. “At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities – my hope is this grant will help inspire a new generation of performers who found their love of the arts at the Community Arts Center.”

Educational Improvement Tax Credit grants allow approved organizations to invest in projects that improve access to high quality education programs. Organizations must be pre-qualified by the state Department of Community and Economic Development to participate.

“EITC funds are essential in developing the arts through our region, and Truist is an invaluable partner in supporting this mission,” said Jim Dougherty, Executive Director. “Generosity like this allows us to open our doors to students throughout the area for quality performances from all over the world through our Educational Series and myriad other programs.”

Funding for the educational programming is derived from various sources, including EITC Funds, donations, corporate sponsorships, and grants.

“For nearly 30 years the Community Arts Center has been a vital part of downtown Williamsport,” said Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development. “Our educational, student-centered programs reach our youngest and most diverse population and we are proud of that. The support from Truist makes that all possible.”

For information about donations to the CAC, EITC or otherwise, please contact Ana Gonzalez-White, Director of CAC Development, at (570) 327-7657 or email awhite@caclive.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.