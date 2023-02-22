Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health has added a new nurse practitioner to their team.

Jenny Sparling, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP), is now accepting new patients aged 18 and up at the Troy Laurel Health Center, located at 45 Mud Creek Road.

Sparling began her healthcare career in inpatient nursing, but the dire need for mental health services across the country inspired her to specialize in mental and behavioral health. As a graduate of Troy Senior High School, she is excited to be providing care in the rural communities she calls home.

“Both physical and mental health have a significant influence on our quality of life, and I cherish the opportunity to connect with individuals to help promote and normalize all aspects of mental healthcare,” adds Sparling. “My favorite part of this job is the strong rapport I build with my patients during appointments. I strive to create a strong provider-patient relationship and a compassionate, therapeutic atmosphere that encourages patients to feel safe opening up, which allows me to provide the most effective treatment for my patients.”

She received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Penn State University - World Campus and her Master of Science in Nursing with a concentration in psychiatric mental health from Maryville University in Missouri. In 2020, she was the recipient of the Nightingale Award for her compassionate clinical leadership and delivery of quality care.

Prior to joining Laurel Health, she worked in medical centers, operating rooms, medical/surgical units, and oncology wards in Elmira, Troy, and Towanda, serving a wide range of patients' physical and mental health needs in both hospital and outpatient clinic settings.

In her free time, she enjoys seasonal outdoor activities, exploring her surroundings, and celebrating the small things.

Jenny Sparling, PMHNP is seeing patients aged 18 and up at the Troy Laurel Health Center. To make an appointment, call (570) 297-3746.

