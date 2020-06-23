On June 17, the U.S. Senate voted 73 to 25 to pass the Great American Outdoors Act, a bill that permanently and fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund and provides money for the growing maintenance backlog on public lands.

The Outdoors Act creates a fund into which at least half of all revenues made from energy production on public lands, from oil and gas drilling and renewables, would be dedicated. The funding will cover more than $20 billion worth of delayed maintenance projects in America’s national parks and public lands.

A breakdown of funds is as follows: 70% of the fund’s contents is reserved for National Parks Service for projects in America’s national parks, encompassing over 400 places of historic, recreational, and scientific importance, from the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to the Appomattox Courthouse and Statue of Liberty.

Another 15% will go to the Forest Service, for maintenance on public lands.

Five percent will be given to the Bureau of Indian Education, the Bureau of Land Management, and the Fish and Wildlife Service respectively.

Upon its passage, Trout Unlimited issued the following statement:

“We know LWCF is incredibly important to hunters and anglers as one of the most enduring and vital funds for securing access to our public lands at no cost to the taxpayer,” said Chris Wood, president and CEO at Trout Unlimited.

“We’re thrilled and grateful to see the Senate pass this pivotal piece of legislation. In addition to LWCF, we can’t overstate the importance of the funding provided for the maintenance backlog, which will help fix the thousands of miles of roads bleeding sediment into our rivers and streams and replace undersized culverts that block fish migration. This upkeep, while not flashy, is a critical part of the stewardship of our public lands.

“We ask that the House move swiftly to pass companion legislation and get this bill to the President’s desk,” continued Wood. “The sooner this legislation gets enacted, the better off our outdoor traditions will be, now and for future generations.”

The House of Representatives version of the bill, H.R. 7092, was introduced by Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) on June 4 with strong bipartisan support. The legislation currently has nearly fifty cosponsors from around the country.

If passed by the US House of Representatives, the new law would reauthorize the Conservation Fund by $900 million every year.