Wellsboro, Pa. – Curious about the many opportunities for fishing and outdoor recreation? Have questions about the local area?

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 will meet outdoors at the Sugarbush Pavilion in the day use area at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro. The meeting will feature a presentation by Ben Stone, Hills Creek State Park Complex's park manager.

Immediately following Stone's presentation will be an informal business meeting. Members of Trout Unlimited as well as members of the public are invited to attend. State-required COVID-19 protocols must be followed within the park.

Stone oversees the operation of eight state parks in Potter and Tioga counties. He will talk about fishing opportunities at Hills Creek Lake in Hills Creek State Park, near Wellsboro in Tioga County and Lyman Run Lake in Lyman Run State Park, near Galeton in Potter County. Also discussed will be the different users of each lake and the education programs, partnerships, and projects that invite new users to fish in them.

Hills Creek is a 137-acre man-made lake with excellent fishing for warm water species, such as largemouth and smallmouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, and crappie. Lyman Run is a 45-acre man-made cold water lake noted for its excellent trout fishing. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocks Lyman Run Lake with rainbow and palomino trout throughout the fishing season.

For more information, call (570) 662-2167 or email whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com.