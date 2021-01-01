Wellsboro -- At 6:30 p.m. this coming Tuesday, January 5, Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 will hold its monthly meeting via Zoom. Officers, members and the public are invited to attend by going to the Zoom website, clicking on "join meeting," and entering the code 8387661706. The password is "white."

The meeting will open with a fly tying demonstration by TU member Dave Cahill, followed by a presentation by Tioga County Conservation District Manager Erica Tomlinson. She will share information about Pennsylvania's Chesapeake Bay Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan (Phase 3 WIP) created to reduce three types of pollutants, including soil from excessive erosion and nitrogen and phosphorus from too much fertilizer use along more than 12,000 miles of streams in Pennsylvania through 43 counties, including Tioga.

Phase 3 WIP specifies the steps Pennsylvania is taking through 2025 to meet local water pollution reduction goals. State agencies, led by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), are working with interested parties in the counties whose local waters run into the Chesapeake Bay to create Countywide Action Plans. These plans will outline how each county's share of the state's 2025 pollution reduction goals will be met.

Residents are working together to restore and protect streams and rivers in the Commonwealth's part of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed because they value what clean local waters mean for quality of life, including clean drinking water; food and beverage production by farmers; public health; less erosion and flooding, reducing the expense of related repairs; property value protection; outdoor experiences, such as fishing, boating and swimming; income from recreation and tourism businesses; and habitat for fish, insects, birds and animals.

The chapter's regular business meeting will follow.

For more information, call TU Chapter President Jere White at (57) 662-2167 or email whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com.