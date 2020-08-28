Wellsboro, Pa. -- On Tuesday, September 1, the Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 will meet outdoors at the large pavilion at Hills Creek State Park, 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Both members of the chapter and the general public are invited to attend as long as state-required COVID-19 protocols are followed.

During the meeting, the group will discuss the chapter's Embrace a Stream (EAS) grant and the work that needs to be done to proceed with the project, which involves work on Long Run, which flows into Pine Creek at Gaines and other businesses. There will not be a featured speaker for this meeting.

The EAS grant was awarded to the organization by the national Trout Unlimited organization in 2019 for the coldwater fisheries conservation project on Long Run. In progress or to be done are buffer plantings, bank stabilization, instream habitat improvements, and water monitoring assessments.

"Long Run is a stocked stream," said Chapter #688 President Jere White. "We think it has the potential to be a wild trout stream with brook and brown trout reproducing naturally. Our goal is to upgrade it to a Class A Stream. Our chapter plans to follow up with grants to do the additional work."

For more information about Trout Unlimited Chapter 688 or this meeting, call (570) 662-2167 or email whitesgordonsetters@gmail.com.