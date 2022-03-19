Trout Season

Fishing season is on its way, which means getting licenses, permits, and gear up to date.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) lists licensing details and access to trout stocking schedules on their website. Information is also available on the FishBoatPA mobile app.

As in prior years, PFBC is hosting a single, statewide Opening Day of Trout Season on Saturday, April 2.

Next Saturday, March 26, the commission will hold its statewide Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, an opportunity to expose a new generation of anglers to the joy of fishing.

To participate, youth anglers under the age of 16 must have either a free Mentored Youth Permit or a Voluntary Youth Fishing License, which costs $2.97. More information about the Mentored Youth Program, as well as a link to obtain a permit or license, is available here


