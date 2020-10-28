Comercial Mexicana International Inc. of Bethpage, New York, has announced a recall of its Tropique small jelly cups that contain seaweed extract (carrageenan), stating that the product may be a choking hazard for children.

Though no incidents of choking have been reported so far, the hazard was identified by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, Food Safety, and Inspection. The jelly cups were sold in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

The affected products are:

Tropique Assorted Fruit Jelly, packaged in 9-piece bags, UPC 732068496333 with a Best By 9/17/2021

Tropique Jelly Animal Tiger Jar, UPC 732068496050, Best By 1/18/2022

Tropique Jelly Animal Owl Jar, UPC 732068496012, Best By 1/18/2022

Tropique Jelly Animal Duck Jar, UPC 732068495992, Best By 1/18/2022

Tropique Jelly Animal Bear Jar, UPC 732068496098, Best By 1/18/2022

Tropique Jelly Animal Panda Jar, UPC 732068496036, Best By 1/18/2022

Tropique Jelly Animal Pig Jar, UPC 732068496074, Best By 1/18/2022

Tropique Jelly Animal Cat Jar, UPC 732068496111, Best By 1/18/2022

The 9-piece bags are packaged in green plastic with a fruit design on the front. The jar products are 22 jelly cups packaged in a plastic, animal-shaped jar.

Customers who have purchased these products are advised not to eat it or give it to children. Instead, return it to the place of purchase or throw them away in a sealed package inside of a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid.