Lewisburg, Pa. — Irish fun doesn't have to end after St. Patrick's Day is over! The Weis Center for the Performing Arts is keeping the festive spirit alive by hosting the Trinity Irish Dance Company on Friday, March 24.

Trinity Irish Dance Company has brought about a new era for Irish step dancing by combining a traditional Irish dance form with American innovation. The fusion has created a dazzling spectacle with percussive power, amazing agility, and shows of aerial grace. Trinity is known around the world for revolutionizing and expanding the potential of Irish dance.

The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Weis Center Concert Hall. Before the performance, Bluebird Atelier will offer free pre-performance activities including Celtic knot necklace decorating and paper doll making.

Tickets are $30 for adults, $24 for seniors (62+) and subscribers, $20 for minors, $20 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), free for Bucknell students, and $20 for non-Bucknell students (limit 2).

Tickets can be reserved by calling (570) 577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice. Tickets are also available in person at the Weis Center lobby and the CAP Center Box Office at the Elaine Langone Center.

The performance is sponsored, in part, by Karl Voss and Chanin Wendling and family.

