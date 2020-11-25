“We close these trails on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 25 this year,” said Ben Stone, Hills Creek State Park Complex park manager.
Trails at Leonard Harrison and Colton Point State Parks closed for winter
Wellsboro, Pa. – Two popular trails in Tioga county were closed for winter today: the Turkey Path and the Overlook Trail at Leonard Harrison State Park and the Turkey Path at Colton Point State Park.
“We close these trails on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 25 this year,” said Ben Stone, Hills Creek State Park Complex park manager.
"During winter, ice build-up makes these trails too dangerous for hikers to use. We will reopen them in 2021 as weather allows, usually in early April," Stone said.
Both parks are open year-round and offer vista views of the Pine Creek Gorge, also known as the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.
The 368-acre Colton Point State Park at 927 Colton Road is on the canyon's west rim and the 585-acre Leonard Harrison State Park at 4797 PA Route 660
is on the canyon's east rim.
There are modern restrooms at Leonard Harrison State Park, but the gift shop can campground are also closed for the winter season. Colton point has rustic facilities, but the campground is also closed for winter.
Leonard Harrison will fully reopen in April and Colton Point will be back to normal operations in May of 2021.
For more information about these parks, call the Hills Creek State Park office at 570-724-4246 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
