Trail lovers are encouraged to consider serving on the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Pennsylvania Trails Advisory Committee, which is charged with developing a statewide land and water trail network for recreation, transportation, and public health.

The plan is to be created using the recommendations of the existing Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan.

DCNR is seeking five appointees representing these groups:

Snowmobilers

People with disabilities

Three members at large

Appointed members will serve a three-year term beginning on January 1, 2021.

To be considered for an appointment, submit a cover letter and resume to RA-explorepatrails@pa.gov by October 31.