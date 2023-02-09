Harrisburg, Pa. — You don't have to leave the Commonwealth to have a good time! The Pennsylvania Tourism Office has released this year's Happy Traveler guide, which details must-see attractions, events, and planning resources.

Visit iconic locations, find hidden gems, or take part in one-of-a-kind events and cultural experiences, all without leaving Pennsylvania.

“A new year calls for new adventures in Pennsylvania that allow us to see the world from a new perspective and better connect with ourselves, nature, and community,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film.

“Whether planning a getaway to relax and practice a little self-care or checking off a bucket list item, this year’s guide is overflowing with inspiration to explore the unique cities, history, outdoor experiences, food, and culture across the Commonwealth.”

Free copies of the Happy Traveler are available at visitPA.com. Fill out the form to receive a guide in the mail, or view the guide as a pdf.

VisitPA.com also serves as a hub for trip recommendations and ideas to explore the state with lists of must-visit places, a monthly newsletter, and several affiliated social media channels. VisitPA can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and Spotify.

