Wellsboro, Pa. -- Throughout the month of July, the three Totally Ninja Raccoons - the stars of a children's book series authored by local bookstore owner Kevin Coolidge - engaged residents and visitors in a game of hide-and-seek spanning 21 Wellsboro area businesses. From My Shelf Books and Gifts, the host of the hide-and-seek game, livestreamed the prize drawing for the game on August 1.

Twenty-nine winners were named during the prize drawing.

"Forty-seven passports were turned in by 6 p.m. on July 30," said Kasey Coolidge, bookstore manager. "Participation was down by more than 50 percent from previous years, but we expected that because of the coronavirus," she added.

"The majority of the youth that took part in this year's Totally Ninja Raccoon hunt were from the Wellsboro area," Coolidge said. "Also participating were youngsters from Michigan, Indiana, North Carolina and the Rochester area of New York who were visiting relatives that live in this area."

Winners included Breona Deveney, who won $100 in cash; Skye Lusk, who received a $50 gift certificate to From My Shelf Books and Gifts; Tate Cougill, who won a bike light valued at $25 from C.S. Sports; and Lucas Crowl, who won a one-hour personal archery lesson from Moore's Sports Center.

The full list of winners and prizes can be found here.

"When I spoke with participating business owners, their response was enthusiastic. They had a great time with the families and were happy to contribute this year's prizes."

"We will try to hold a Ninja Raccoon Party some time this fall at Omi of the Canyon, since they have resident raccoons and many outdoor options for gathering safely," said Coolidge. "Watch our Facebook page for more details. The party was to be held on August 1 but we decided to postpone it until we could find a new location to provide those attending with the opportunity to follow social distancing guidelines."