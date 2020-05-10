Now is the time to grab your cameras and get out on the Greenway! Not only is May National Photography month, but the Susquehanna Greenway is awakening with the onset of warmer weather and a landscape of photography opportunities.

Not sure where to start? Here are some favorite spots in the Susquehanna Greenway perfect for any photo excursion. Don’t forget to enter your favorites in the 9th Annual Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest for a chance to win cash prizes.

Hyner View State Park (Clinton County). This scenic vista is sure to take your photography to new heights. Hyner View State Park showcases a vast expanse of the valley both along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and the surrounding mountains. It is a favorite spot for hang gliders with a ramp just below the lookout point for launching out over the river valley.

Susquehanna State Park (Lycoming County). This 20-acre recreational area outside of Williamsport is located right along the quiet, tree-lined shores of the West Branch of the Susquehanna and offers numerous opportunities to photograph beautiful riverside scenery and the occasional native wildlife. The park is also home to the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat, which offers a unique way to experience the Susquehanna.

Montgomery Pike Scenic Overlook (Lycoming County). Nestled atop Bald Eagle Mountain along Route 15 North, the Montgomery Pike Scenic Overlook boasts impressive views of the river valley below. From this vantage point, you can not only trace the West Branch of the Susquehanna as it meanders past Williamsport, but you can also see the surrounding countryside, including Canfield Island and the Williamsport Regional Airport.

Milton State Park (Northumberland County). How about a little island adventure? Milton State Park is an 82-acre island located on the Susquehanna River’s West Branch. Ideal for walking, biking, or picnicking, the park has a network of trails around the island. As you explore, you’ll find it’s a great place to have a camera handy with unique river views at unexpected turns as well as the local wildlife.

Shikellamy State Park (Union & Northumberland Counties). Located at the confluence of the West Branch and North Branch of the Susquehanna River, Shikellamy State Park is divided into two main sections: (1) the Overlook on the West Branch, and (2) a Marina on the North Branch. Covering 132 acres, the park features a nature trail and overlook with stunning views of the two branches colliding. Get your timing right and you can visually see the blue waters of the West Branch and darker waters of the North Branch merging at the confluence. Shikellamy is also home to Lake Augusta, a seasonal lake that is a popular rowing and boating site during the warmer months.

Scenic River Towns. The shores of the Susquehanna River are also home to an assortment of river towns, each one showcasing its own unique charm and character. Bring a camera along as you explore to capture the heritage, people, and unique spirit of these Susquehanna treasures.

We hope these locations inspire you to explore and capture the beauty of our region through photography! The Susquehanna Greenway 9th Annual Photo Contest is accepting entries through June 30, 2020, in four categories: Landscapes, River Towns, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife.

Visit susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest to learn more and submit photographs in one or all four categories. Entries must be submitted electronically through the SGP portal and in accordance with contest guidelines.

About the Author: Alana Jajko is the Director of Communications and Outreach for the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership. Her work is focused on promoting trails and communities within our vibrant and connected Susquehanna Greenway, so that people like you can enjoy opportunities to engage with the outdoors. Alana can be reached at ajajko@susquehannagreenway.org.