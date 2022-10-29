Strong ticket sales across the country have pushed the Powerball jackpot even higher ahead of tonight's drawing. Game leaders increased the jackpot estimate on Friday from $800 million to $825 million — or $410.2 million cash.

If a player wins tonight's jackpot, it will rank as the second largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

“A Powerball jackpot this size has a lot of people dreaming big,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “But we like to remind players that Powerball is supposed to be a fun game. Play responsibly and within your limits – it only takes one $2 ticket to win.”

Drawing tonight at 10:59 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing will take place at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee at 10:59 p.m. ET tonight. Ticket sale cut-off times vary by jurisdiction, but typically occur 1-2 hours before the scheduled drawing.

Saturday’s jackpot has grown to be Powerball’s largest prize so far this year. The jackpot was last hit on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot. Since then, the jackpot run has 36 drawings in a row with no grand prize winner. If the jackpot eludes players for a 37th time on Saturday, the jackpot is estimated to reach an annuitized $1 billion for the following drawing on Monday, Oct. 31.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $825 Million (est.) – Oct. 29, 2022 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

