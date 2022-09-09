Washington, D.C. — There is no safe amount of alcohol to consume during pregnancy—that's the message of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day.

Every year on September 9, the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recognizes the need for public awareness of fetal alcohol exposure and its effects. The spectrum of fetal alcohol disorders includes lifelong physical, behavioral, and cognitive impairments.

The Institute especially wants to remind everybody that fetal alcohol disorders are preventable.

Fetal alcohol spectrum disorders can range from mild to severe and contribute to learning disabilities, speech and language delays, visual and hearing problems, problems with critical organ functions, and social challenges.

Unfortunately, prenatal alcohol exposure is a leading preventable cause of birth defects and neurodevelopmental abnormalities in the U.S. According to a study of first grades across four U.S. communities, one to five percent of children are affected.

In addition to harming the child, alcohol can have harmful effects to parents, too. Even low levels of alcohol exposure during pregnancy are associated with increased risk for miscarriage.

This Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day, learn more about how prenatal alcohol exposure impacts health. A good starting point is the new brochure, "Alcohol and Your Pregnancy," available to read online or download.

Anyone experiencing problems with alcohol, especially for those who are pregnant and having trouble quitting, treatment options and resources are available. Talk to your healthcare provider or visit the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism Alcohol Treatment Navigator to get started.

