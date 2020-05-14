Mansfield -- Tioga County's Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 21 at the Mill Cove Shooting Range for a short meeting on gun safety followed by pistol and revolver shooting practice. The meeting and practice will take place outdoors, and the group will be following Pennsylvania's COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Any woman aged 18 or older from any county or state who is interested in joining this Well Armed Woman chapter is welcome to attend any meeting. Those who join can be a beginner or novice with absolutely no experience in handling a gun to those who are skilled and experienced shooters. The membership fee is $50 per year.

Women who don't own a firearm and want more information before making a purchase or want to find out about joining the chapter are invited to contact Marilyn Jones, one of the chapter's co-leaders, at (570) 549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.

The shooting range is located at Mill Cove Environmental Area, 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield.