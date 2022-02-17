Wellsboro, Pa. -- The Winter Outings Series is now offering a 'snow-mobility weekend' at the Pennsylvania Lumber Museum and the Great Backyard Bird Count Walk at Sinnemahoning State Park, both in Potter County. They are also offering a hike, snowshoe or sledding at the Nessmuk Recreation Area near Wellsboro in Tioga County.

As of February 16, Josh Roth at the Lumber Museum in Ulysses, Kim Lott at Sinnemahoning State Park, and Tom Oliver at the Tioga State Forest District Office in Wellsboro have said that most events will proceed as planned.

“The snowmobile trail will be ready. We may need to cancel the cross-country ski or hike outing because of ice on the trail but will make that decision later this week,” Roth said. Lott said the bird walk will definitely be held, no matter what the conditions. Oliver said there may not be enough snow to snowshoe on the trail at Nessmuk Lake but snowshoes will be available in case there is. A guided hike will be held if there isn’t,” he added.

The Pennsylvania Lumber Museum is hosting snow-mobility weekend this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18, 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The museum is 10 miles west of Galeton and 10 miles east of Coudersport at 5660 Route 6 in Ulysses Township.

If there is enough snow, a special five-mile museum-access route will be opened for snowmobilers that starts at Thompson Road, south of Route 6, in the Susquehannock State Forest and ends on museum property.

This Saturday only, there will be a pancake breakfast for $8 per person with proceeds to benefit the museum and its educational programs. Held between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., the breakfast will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, two sausage patties and a choice of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa. A variety of documentary films will be shown for free.

This Saturday, Feb. 19, join a free, guided 4.5-mile cross-country skiing excursion or, if there is not enough snow, a hike. Meet at the District 15 office at 8:45 a.m. It will begin at 9 a.m. at the trailhead near the DCNR Bureau of Forestry District 15 Office located at the top of Denton Hill (Address: 3150 2nd Street, Coudersport, PA 16915). The mostly downhill route will include Denton Hill cross-country ski trails and end at the museum. Those with their own equipment are encouraged to bring it. Cross country ski equipment will be available to use for free.

Regular admission rates apply for those touring museum exhibits; complimentary admission (one per person) is included with the purchase of a pancake breakfast.

Admission rates are $8 for adults; $7 for seniors 65 and older and $5 for youth ages 3 to 11.

For more information or to verify snow conditions, call the museum at 1 (814) 435-2652.

Great Backyard Bird Count Walk this Saturday

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, there will be a free, two-hour Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) two- or three–mile walk on mostly level terrain for novice and experienced birders.

Meet at Pavilion 1 in the 40 Maples Day Use Area at Sinnemahoning State Park at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, Potter County. If needed, snowshoes will be provided. For more information, call the park office at (814) 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.

Hike, Snowshoe, or Sled this Sunday at Lake Nessmuk

Go sledding or on a guided hike or, if there is enough snow, a snowshoe hike from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Feb. 20 at the Nessmuk Recreation Area on Route 287, one mile south of Wellsboro.

If conditions allow, Tom Oliver, Tioga State Forest recreation forester, will lead visitors on a free guided hike at 1 p.m. in the parking area on the hill near the covered picnic pavilion. Arrive by 12:30 p.m. to put on boots or snowshoes or, if conditions warrant, hiking traction devices. Those who have their own equipment should bring it. A limited number of snowshoes and hiking traction devices will be available for children and adults to borrow and use free. Youngsters who bring sleds, saucers, toboggans and tubes can go sledding down the hill behind the picnic pavilion.