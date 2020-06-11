Mansfield -- The Well Armed Woman shooting chapter of Tioga County will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, outdoors at the Mill Cove Shooting Range. The range is located at the Mill Cove Environmental Area, 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield.

There will be short presentation on safety protocols and range commands with shooting to begin at 6:30 p.m. The group is following CDC and Pennsylvania COVID-19 protocols. Marilyn Jones and Pat Butts are chapter co-leaders.

Related reading: All shooting ranges in the state reopening; shooting range permits extended through August

As usual, women who don't own a firearm and want more information before making a purchase or want to find out about joining the chapter are invited to contact Jones at (570) 549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.