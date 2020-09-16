Mansfield, Pa. -- The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter, Tioga County, will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 17 outdoors at the Mill Cove Shooting Range in the Mill Cove Environmental Area, 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield.

The meeting will open with a discussion about training and training events that will help the women enhance their shooting skills. Shooting practice will follow from 6:30 p.m. to dusk. Marilyn Jones and Pat Butts are chapter co-leaders. The group is following Pennsylvania COVID-19 protocols.

New member applications will be available during the meeting. Women who don't own a firearm and want more information before making a purchase or want to find out about joining the chapter are invited to contact Jones at (570) 549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.