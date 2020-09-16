ShootingRangeTarget.jpg

Mansfield, Pa. -- The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter, Tioga County, will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 17 outdoors at the Mill Cove Shooting Range in the Mill Cove Environmental Area, 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield.

well armed woman banner new size.jpg

The meeting will open with a discussion about training and training events that will help the women enhance their shooting skills. Shooting practice will follow from 6:30 p.m. to dusk. Marilyn Jones and Pat Butts are chapter co-leaders. The group is following Pennsylvania COVID-19 protocols.

New member applications will be available during the meeting. Women who don't own a firearm and want more information before making a purchase or want to find out about joining the chapter are invited to contact Jones at (570) 549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.