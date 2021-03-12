Mansfield, Pa. – The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter, Tioga County, will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 18 in the upper portion of the parking lot in front of QQ Buffet in the CVS Plaza at 191 North Main Street in Mansfield.

The women will travel from Mansfield to the National Range and Armory at 531 Washington Boulevard in Williamsport, Pa. "We did not get to the national range in February because of a snow and ice storm," said Jones. She and Pat Butts are chapter co-leaders.

After shooting for a few hours, the group will go to lunch and hold a brief meeting during which the women will discuss training classes to be held this spring and a four-hour training class in the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to be given by Mansfield University Police Academy instructors.

Those attending are asked to bring donations for Asa’s Place in Wellsboro and Wellspring Community Support Services in Mansfield.

"For these organizations, we are collecting clothes and diapers for babies born prematurely and clothes for adults, blankets and personal hygiene items," Jones said.

The group is following Pennsylvania COVID-19 protocols. For more information, contact Jones at (570) 549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.