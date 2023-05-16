Wellsboro, Pa. — A variety of free, family-friendly outdoor activities for all ages will take place at the Hills Creek State Park Springfest on Sun., May 21. The event will be held rain or shine.

Activities include various paddling sports: stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, and canoeing. Kayak Club members, volunteers, and park staff will assist those who want to try paddling.

"Springfest provides the perfect opportunity to try before you buy," said organizer Bob Edkin, environmental education specialist. "We have youth-specific kayaks, which are easier to paddle and more maneuverable than what parents will find at most rental locations. Youngsters can also find out if they enjoy stand-up paddle boarding. Just stop by anytime during the event in clothes that can get wet.”

All equipment will be available to borrow free of cost. Kids can either paddle with a parent or solo if they are capable and want to try it, even if it's for just a minute.

Edkin also said that this is a good time to try different kinds of boats. "We can help people of all ages, including adults, improve their paddling and enjoy it more. They can try a different boat and see if it's the boat or them. Many times, it's the boat," he said.

The Pine Creek Headwaters Group will simulate a headwaters spring seep that can be found in the woods. The simulation will include bryophytes, mosses, flat rocks, and various species of woodland salamanders for kids to find hiding under rocks. The setup will resemble a typical forest ecosystem in the headwaters of Pine Creek.

Makenna Pepper of Pheasants Forever is hosting a seed ball activity. The creation of a seed ball involves sticking native plant seeds to a ball of clay. Seed balls can be thrown in an appropriate area to disperse seeds.

Youths age 15 and under will have the opportunity to experience fishing on Hills Creek Lake with help provided by park staff. Fishing poles, bait, and lures will be provided free to those who want to learn basic fishing skills. Fishing licenses are required for anyone 16 and older.

Anglers of all ages can learn how to tie a fly with Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton Chapter #688 volunteers. Fly tying materials and equipment will be provided free of charge. Also available will be fly rods to practice casting at different distances and targets.

Ann Vayansky of Growin’ Native will have shrubs, small trees, and flowering plants native to Northcentral Pennsylvania that are ready for planting available for purchase.

At the Tiadaghton Audubon Society station, visitors can find information about the organization, info about creating a backyard bird habitat, and an explanation of Wellsboro's designation as a Bird Town community. Sean Minnick will conduct a short bird walk at 2 p.m. Those who don't have binoculars can borrow a pair.

Visitors who don't care for guided activities can go on a self-led hike using park maps as a guide. Everyone is also welcome to bring their bicycles. Just make sure to wear helmets while biking, as required by law.

The park's concession stand will be open to the public from noon to 3 p.m. so people can buy food for lunch, snacks, and beverages between activities.

To learn more about Springfest or for directions, email hillscreeksp@pa.gov or call (570) 724-4246.

