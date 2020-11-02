Lewisburg, Pa. – "Tiny Treasures: 2020," an exhibition of original watercolors, by local artist Jane Albin, is on display in the lobby display cases at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of November.

Jane Albin is a watercolor artist who also dabbles in many other mediums. She paints outdoors whenever possible and her subjects range from local street scenes to views of the Susquehanna River and surrounding countryside.

The exhibit contains more than 60 baseball-card-sized original watercolor paintings. These tiny watercolors were executed during April and May of this year using prompts from a website called Doodlewash.com. The painting challenge helped Jane occupy her time during the first months of the pandemic shutdown.

Jane teaches sketching and watercolor to adults at the Sunbury YMCA Arts Center. She has been a featured artist for the Lewisburg Downtown Sidewalk Chalk Festival, and for the Linn Conservancy’s annual plein air paint out at the Dale Engle Walker House. She is a member of the Lewisburg Artist’s Guild, the Susquehanna Artists Society, Susquehanna Valley Plein Air Painters, and the Art Association of Harrisburg.

