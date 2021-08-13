Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Grammy Award winner and "Godmother of Soul" Patti LaBelle has entered a partnership with the Community Oncology Alliance and CancerCare for the new "Time to Screen" campaign, which encourages Pennsylvanians to schedule cancer screenings and provides assistance and educational resources for those who may not know how to access screenings.

The campaign focuses on six common cancers: breast, colorectal, cervical, prostate, lung, and skin.

The initiative lets people access information on the importance of screening and find local cancer screening locations through a website and toll-free hotline, 1-855-53-SCREEN (1-855-537-2733).

“Early cancer detection may save lives. As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s time for Pennsylvanians to schedule their regular cancer screenings like mammograms and colonoscopies,” said James Perry, MD, COA Board of Directors and practice member at Alliance Cancer Specialists in Philadelphia.

“Adults, especially those over the age of 40, should visit TimeToScreen.org for help finding free or low-cost cancer screening options. Do it for yourself and the people you love,” he said.

As part of the campaign, Pennsylvania native Patti LaBelle will appear in television, digital, and radio public service announcements (PSAs) now through October 2021.

“I’ve learned timing is everything in life and right now, it’s time to take control of your health,” said LaBelle. “I know what it’s like to lose loved ones far too early to cancer. Don’t wait until it’s too late. I tell everyone, ‘Honey, it’s time to get screened.’”

Research has shown a considerable drop in cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment for older adults in 2020, including an 85 percent decline in breast cancer screenings and a 75 percent decline for colon cancer screenings. Time to Screen is engaging oncology practices, medical professionals and employers in Pennsylvania to reverse this trend, equipping adults with resources that could help them catch cancer early.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and Pennsylvania. There are more than 650,000 Pennsylvanians living with cancer, including those newly diagnosed and those diagnosed with invasive cancer in the past. Black adults have higher death rates than all other racial/ethnic groups for many cancer types. Cancer is the leading cause of death for Hispanic and Latino adults. Social determinants of health including income, health literacy, and physical access to care contribute to these disparities.