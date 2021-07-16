Benton, Pa. – As cases of Lyme disease continue to climb across the country, support groups focused on spreading awareness of the disease and offering support for individuals living with lyme disease are growing in size and popularity.

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks and is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States. This year is expected to bring one of the worst tick seasons yet and an increase of exposures has already been reported across the country.

Related Reading: You Can Help Create a Future with Better Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Education about the disease and its prevention has slowly become more common and many prominent celebrities, including Justin Bieber, have spoken publicly about their lyme disease diagnosis.

Despite growing awareness, many people living with lyme disease struggle with on-going symptoms like brain fog and joint pain are frustrated with the lack of medical knowledge of the long-term impacts of the disease and struggle to find relief from the available treatments.

In Bloomsburg, the Columbia County PA Lyme Support Group, is planning a fundraiser this Sunday, July 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be held at Rickett's Cidery in Benton, Pa. and will include food, drinks, live music, a raffle, and other activities.

The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money for educational signs detailing how to check for ticks, what signs to look out for, and how to send ticks in for free lyme testing. The group plans to place the signs in local parks and playgrounds in Columbia county.

Rickett's Cidery and Steph's Subs will be donating a portion of their sales from the event and proceeds from the raffle and any donations will also be used to help fund the signs. The event is also advertised as a chance to connect with other individuals who have been impacted by lyme disease.

Columbia County PA Lyme Support Group is a support group designed for residents and guests of Columbia county and surrounding areas to be able to learn more about Lyme disease and talk to others about how Lyme has affected them or a loved one, according to the group's Facebook Page. Additional information on the event can be found here.