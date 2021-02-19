Mifflinburg, Pa. – Get "the works" at Herr Memorial Library's annual baked potato fundraiser: Spudfest! This year's event is carry-out only and advanced tickets are required. Ticket holders can pick up their meals at the library between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, March 19.

Have a totally tuber-lar dinner with a variety of topping choices including Cheez Whiz, bacon bits, cooked broccoli, butter, sour cream, sautéed onions, chives, and even chili. A choice of drink and dessert are included.

Tickets cost $8 for adults, $6 for children ages 4-10, and children 3 and under are free (ticket still required).

Don’t miss out! Ticket sales end Saturday, March 13. Tickets may be purchased at the library, which is located at 500 Market Street, Mifflinburg. Proceeds benefit Herr Memorial Library. For more information, call (570) 966-0831.