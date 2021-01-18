Nescopeck, Pa. – Briggs Farm is planning its 24th annual Blues Festival this July 8, 9, and 10, with international, national, and local artists coming in hot with gritty guitar riffs and searing vocals. The festival will feature two stages and over twenty acts ranging from eclectic blues, delta-style, Americana, soul, and a little bit of funk - a music lover's paradise.

Festival president Richard Briggs states, “Live music creates a special thread of connection. There’s’ no limit to what music can do to bring us all together, and we need that more than ever.”

The music will begin Thursday, July 8 with sounds from 1970, offering reminders of fun times, great friends, and Jimi Hendrix! Festival goers can expect to hear renditions of the Grateful Dead, Van Morrison, and Creedence Clearwater Revival to name a few!

Friday, July 9 will usher in the Blues with a powerful lineup including headliner Ana Popovic, Lil’Ed and the Blues Imperials, the harmonizing Campbell Brothers, and the incomparable Celisse Henderson! The music will carry into Saturday, July 10 with headliner Shemekia Copeland, the unforgettable Victor Wainwright, Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues, and the eccentric Scott Pemberton.

While the Main Stage is rockin’, the intimate Back Porch Stage at Briggs Farm bursts with unforgettable artists such as The National Reserve, Gracie Curran, King Solomon Hicks, Gabe Stillman, Swampcandy and more.

The family-oriented festival, just a few miles off Interstate 80, also offers on-site camping, a vendor village full of high quality, hand crafted items and a variety of delicious food. Patrons can bring in their own beverages, coolers, and snacks.

Purchase your tickets now at briggsfarm.com.

Since 1998, the Briggs family has been hosting some of the world’s best blues acts on their 250-year-old farm. Whether coming for a day or camping for the weekend, families and friends return year after year to gather ‘round campfires, dance to bluesy beats, and join other music lovers for the “Best Weekend of the Year.”