Williamsport,Pa. -- Singer-songwriter Eric Ian Farmer, a State College native, is coming to the Community Arts Center on July 16 at 7:30 p.m. for a live show. His music explores subjects such as relationships, social awareness, and finding one's path in life. Tickets are available for purchase for $25 each on the Community Arts Center website.

Inspired by artists such as Marvin Gaye, Bobby McFerrin, and Stevie Wonder, Farmer performs mostly in Central Pennsylvania with his original songs and covers. A reviewer wrote of one of Farmer's shows, "Exuding a positive and hopeful tone throughout the performance, Eric demonstrated an incredible voice that ranged from hearty to delicate bold, clear, and concise; you could feel every consonant, vowel, and syllable he sang!"

Farmer has opened for Rusted Root and Bettye LaVette. He has performed at Bucknell University's Weis Center for the Performing Arts and The State Theatre, including recording a live album in the State Theatre Attic. As a singer-songwriter, he has been featured on WPSU's Metronome, which showcases local performing artists in the Central Pennsylvania region. He was also a guest performer, judge, and coach for State College's "Happy Valley's Got Talent" after being a contestant in the contest's first year.

After several years of teaching high school students, Farmer earned a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Penn State. Though no longer in the classroom, he views his work in music as an extension of his role as an educator, entertaining and educating audiences with commentary on critical issues. He also travels to schools and uses music to explore and discuss social issues.

Farmer's July 16 performance at the Community Arts Center will feature an array of collaborators and will include songs in both English and Spanish. Ady Martinez will take the lead on the Spanish songs. A Venezuelan singer/songwriter, educator, and cuatro player known for her distinctive Latin-inspired style, she was born and raised in La Guaira, a city located near Caracas on the Caribbean coast of northern Venezuela. She is of Afro-Venezuelan, Spanish, and Indigenous Venezuelan ancestry. Ady cites her grandparents and popular Venezuelan musicians Gaspar Navarro and Cruz Felipe Iriarte as major influences on her early musical life.

In addition to Martinez, Farmer's lineup features veteran musicians in Central Pennsylvania's music scene: Andrew Jackson on percussion; Eli Byrne on saxophone and flute; Elizabeth Webb on vocals; and Mickey Klein on electric bass.

For more information about Eric Ian Farmer, check out vocallygrown.com.