Williamsport, Pa. – American Idol contestant and Pennsylvania native Aaron Kelly will be gracing the Community Arts Center stage on March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

He is excited to be performing live for his hometown fans after over a year of canceled performances. His latest single, "The World is Round," was released on January 4 and was filmed throughout downtown Williamsport; it will be played during his concert at the CAC.

“I love all of my fans. They truly are the reason that I get to wake up and perform every day,” said Kelly.

CAC staff reached out to Aaron to talk with him about his life during 2020, what he loves about performing in his home state, and how being on American Idol helped set him up for an exciting life in the music industry.

Kelly has always made music a part of his daily life. Even after the quarantine began and the cancelation of live shows quickly moved across the country, he continued to find ways to keep making music. During 2020, Kelly was hard at work engaging with fans via social media, writing a new single, and filming a brand new music video. He also used the time to revisit his previous music and focused more of his energy on projects that he had tabled during his busy tour schedule. However, even with social media, Kelly says, there is nothing like playing live for his fans.

“It’s a tough time, particularly because when I’m playing a live show I am there with my audience and my fans, connecting in person.”

Kelly has been performing professionally since he was 11 years old when he was a finalist on America’s Most Talented Kid. At 16, Kelly became the youngest finalist in American Idol History, where he finished fifth. His time on Idol provided him with valuable experience, not just professionally, but as an artist.

Kelly remarked, “One thing Idol taught me is what it is to be a true artist and not just someone on stage singing a song.” He continued, explaining that performance is not just about singing, but showcasing your talents honestly and by creating a show that engages and entertains the audiences.

Tickets are available for the March 13 show at caclive.com.