Wellsboro -- After setbacks caused by COVID-19, the show is finally going on: Hamilton-Gibson Productions presents "Almost, Maine" this July at the Warehouse Theatre in Wellsboro. For safety reasons, the theatre will only be allowed to seat people at half-capacity. H-G recommends purchasing tickets in advance to ensure a chance to see the show.

Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on July 10, July 11, July 17, and July 18. Additional shows will take place at 2:30 p.m. on July 12 and July 19.

In 2004, "Almost, Maine" premiered at the Portland Stage Company in Portland, Maine, breaking box office records and garnering critical acclaim. The play is a warm look at love written by John Cariani, consisting of character-driven vignettes that explore love lost, found, and confounded all at the same time in a deep Northern Maine winter.

The action is set in and around Almost, a small remote town in Maine that doesn't quite exist. This play is described as "wonderfully weird and laugh-out-loud funny" and "an absurdist romantic comedy with a touch of magical realism." It "successfully skirts the edges of sentimentality to speak to larger truths about love and friendship in a place that feels like it is at the end of the world."

Tickets are available online at hamiltongibson.ticketleap.com or via the H-G website. Reservations may also be made by calling (570) 724-2079 with credit card information, by email at hamgib@gmail.com, or by mailing a check to Hamilton-Gibson Productions, Attention Almost, Maine, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

Tickets purchased in advance are $14 for adults and $6 for youth aged 18 and under. If seating is available, tickets will be sold at the door for $15 for adults and $7 for youth.

Sponsoring this production are Drs. Tina Tolins and Grady Gafford and Rick and Karen Doganiero.

