Lewisburg, Pa. -- Each year, the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) celebrates the winners of their annual photo contest with a showcase reception of the stunning Susquehanna adventures, landscapes, river towns, and wildlife photography captured throughout the region.

This year, the showcase is being held at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland in recognition of the contest’s latest category: Susquehanna Wildlife.

SGP invites guests on Friday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m. for an evening of Susquehanna Scenes, Sips, and Scales! Explore the zoo, sample wines and whiskeys, and enjoy award-winning photography from across the Susquehanna Greenway.

This event is actually the second time Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland was chosen for the venue of the big day. So, what makes this time different?

“Since last year, of course, we have a new slate of winning photography,” explains SGP Director of Communications & Outreach, Alana Jajko. “We are also excited to announce that we are adding a distillery to this year’s lineup, as well as a second food truck. It should be a fun evening!”

SGP will be joined by Whispering Oaks Vineyard, Oregon Hill Winery, Four Friends Vineyard & Winery, and Nomad Distilling, Co.—each of which will be providing samples to attendees on the night of the event. Guests will also have access to two amazing food trucks, Real Taste 570 and the Meating Wagon.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at susquehannagreenway.org/scales.

Please note, the event is only open to guests 21 years of age and older. IDs will be checked at the door. Those who do not show a valid ID will not be permitted to enter.

The Susquehanna Greenway Photo Contest is now in its 11th year and is open to submissions through June 30, 2022. Those interested in submitting photos may visit susquehannagreenway.org/photocontest.

