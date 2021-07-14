Williamsport, Pa. - Bestselling author David Baldacci, who writes mainly suspense novels and legal thrillers, is the featured speaker for the 18th Author Gala, which will be held at the Williamsport Community Arts Center on Oct. 6.

The Gala is the James V. Brown Library's main fundraiser event.

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 2 at the Community Arts Center Box office.

To reserve a ticket, call the CAC at (570) 326-2424.

Tickets start at $30 per person. All funds raised will benefit the library.

The Gala, in its 18th year, also features an online auction for the general public, which will open Sept. 22 and close during the event.

One of the special prizes auctioned off will be the opportunity to name a character in one of Baldacci’s upcoming novels.

Sponsorships are available by calling Dana Brigandi at (570) 327-2957.

A limited number of sponsorships are available and will feature an exclusive private meet-and-greet with Baldacci in the Capitol Lounge, and premier seating in the Sterling Circle.

Baldacci has published 40 novels for adults and 7 books for younger readers.

His books series include King and Maxwell; The Camel Club; Shaw and James; John Puller, Will Robie; Amos Decker; Atlee Pine; Aloysius Archer; and several standalone novels. His most recent books are “A Gambling Man” and “Downfall.”

He joins the group of best-selling authors who have made this event a must-attend for so many: Lisa See in 2019; Dennis Lehane in 2018; Louise Penny in 2017; Chris Bohjalian in 2016; Ruth Reichl in 2015; Jennifer Weiner in 2014; and more.

The 2020 event was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Baldacci’s visit is funded by a generous sponsorship from the Friends of the James V. Brown Library.