Waterville, Pa. — Thoughout March and April, Tiadaghton State Forest will host a variety of free, family-friendly, indoor and outdoor educational programs. Features include hikes, history lessons, birdwatching, and presentations about plants and animals.

Some activities require registration to join. To register for the activities that require it, contact Vinny Curtis at (570) 753-5409, ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov.

Birds and Brews: Friday March 3, 10 a.m. to noon

Location: Tiadaghton Resource Management Center

Grab coffee, tea, or hot cocoa and watch the office bird feeders for a while. Staff members will help identify some of the birds and explain some of the birds' natural history. Some binoculars and a spotting scope will be available to share.

No registration is required. Show up any time from 10 to noon to join.

Then & Now: Logging History on Pine Creek: Thursday, March 9, 6 p.m.

Location: Anywhere - this is a virtual online program.

This is the fourth of a winter series of evening talks, this time covering the logging history of Pine Creek valley. The presentation will include antique media that illustrates logging in the valley in the late 1800s and early 1900s, and how the forests today came into being.

Registration is required to receive a link to view.

St. Patrick's Day Hike: Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m.

Location: Pitch Pine Ski Trail

You might not find any pots of gold, but you'll surely see lots of green. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a hike and spot all of the greenery thriving in the woods.

No registration is required.

Winter Walk and Talk 4: Logging History: Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m.

Location: Tiadaghton Resource Management Center

The group will take an easy-to-moderate hike and discuss various winter topics. This time, the focus will be on the lumber history of Pine Creek Valley with a guided tour of exhibits and an outdoor walk.

Hump Day Hike: Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

Location: Waterville Pine Creek Rail Trail Recreational Parking Area

The daylight hours are finally getting a little longer. Take advantage of the sunshine and refresh your mind for the rest of the week during a moderate hike. The hike will take less than two hours, and repeat hikes will be held on the third Wednesday of every month. Difficulty levels and hike lengths will vary from month to month.

Registration is required.

Pennsylvania Predators: Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m.

Location: Anywhere! This is a virtual online program.

Coyotes and bears and foxes, oh my! Learn about the habits, natural histories, and identifying characteristics of Pennsylvania's predatory animals.

Registration is required to receive a viewing link.

Bluebird Bonanza: An Intro to Cavity Nesters: Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m.

Location: Tiadaghton Resource Management Center

Explore all things bluebirds and cavity nesters! Learn what a cavity nester is, why they're important, and how you can help them. This presentation will include lessons about dos and don'ts of starting a cavity nesting trail on your property, nesting boxes, keeping birds safe, and how to monitor bird nests without disturbing the birds.

Registration is required.

April Fool's Hike: Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m.

Location: Black Walnut Bottom Campground

Do you know the difference between a crow and a raven? Or a wolf and coyote? Why do some moths look like they have giant eyes on their wings, and why did that twig just walk away? Celebrate April Fool’s Day by taking a hike to explore animals that can be a little tricky to tell apart, and that use special skills or adaptations to trick you into thinking they are something else!

Little Naturalist Storytime: Thursday, April 6 at 11 a.m.

Location: Tiadaghton Resource Management Center

The group will read a nature themed story and then do a craft or hands-on activity related to the story's theme. This program is for children ages 6 and under.

Registration required by 3 p.m. the day before the program (April 5).

Build Your Own Habitat: Making Glass Jar Terrariums: Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

Location: Tiadaghton Resource Management Center

Since their accidental invention by English botanist Nathanial Bagshaw Ward in 1842, people have been creating tiny microenvironments under glass as a way to study nature and bring a little bit of outside indoors to enjoy year-round. In this program, join forester Angela Poleto as she walks you through the ins and outs of building your own glass jar terrarium! Bring along your own jar of any kind (with a lid) and all other materials will be provided.

Registration is required, and space is limited.

Morning Nature Hike: Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

Location: Bear Paw Ski Trail (Meet at intersection of Sand Spring, Krape, & Kalbfleish Roads off Rt 880 (GPS Coordinates: 41.094261, -77.225243)

Join a laid-back morning hike to see what plants and critters you can find along the way. Hikes are typically 2-3 miles long.

No registration required, just show up!

Arbor Day Tree Walk: Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m.

Location: Tiadaghton Resource Management Center

Celebrate Arbor Day with an easy walk around the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center grounds and learn to identify various native trees.

Registration required.

