Waterville, Pa. — Tiadaghton State Forest has scheduled a variety of free, family-friendly, indoor, and outdoor educational programs that will take place throughout May and June.

Registration is required for some events by contacting Vinny Curtis at 570-753-5409 ext. 132 or vicurtis@pa.gov. The Tiadaghton Resource Management Center is located at 10 Lower Pine Bottom Road in Waterville.

Pine Creek Nature Book Club

Thurs., May 11 at 6:30 p.m., online via Microsoft Teams

Calling all nature-loving readers! Tiadaghton State Forest will be hosting a summer book club reading through selected nature-themed books each month. This will be a quick introductory meeting online to introduce the books and meetings for the summer. Discussion meetings will take place at the Tiadaghton Resource Management Center once a month in June, July, and August.

Registration is required to receive the link to join. If you are interested and cannot make this meeting, please register anyway!

Woodland Wildflower Hike

Fri., May 26 at 6 p.m. at Browns Run Trail (along PA-414)

Come along on a 2-mile hike on a section of the Brown’s Run Trail to look at the variety of beautiful, secretive, and unsuspecting wildflowers that grow in this valley. Learn how to identify what you see, how to tell similar flowers apart, as well as some of the natural history of each one. The session will also touch on how to use your phone (or a camera) to get a good wildflower picture!

This section of trail will follow along Brown’s Run, and although it is moderate in elevation change and difficulty, can be rather narrow and rocky at times when it traverses the hillside. Hiking pole(s) are recommended. Meet at the Brown’s Run trailhead along PA-414, just west of the Hamilton Bottom Canoe Access Area.

Woodland Wildflower Hike 2

Sat., May 27 at 10 a.m. at Browns Run Trail (along PA-414)

Birding for Beginners

Sat., May 27 at 1 p.m. at Tiadaghton Resource Management Center

Take a walk and explore the world of birding! The group will discuss the basics needed to get into this ever-popular activity: the tools you need to get started, how to use field-marks to correctly identify what you’re looking at, as well as an introduction to birding by ear, or identifying birds by their calls. Binoculars and field guides will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own along. Registration required.

Eagle Watch

Wed., June 7, 9 a.m. to noon at Tomb Flats campground. (one mile south of Slate Run, on PA-414)

Stop by anytime between 9 a.m. and noon to learn about the bald eagle and similar birds of prey. Use binoculars and a spotting scope (provided) to hopefully to catch a view of some eagles as they make their way up and down Pine Creek. Stop by for 15 minutes or bring a chair and stay for the morning.

Pine Creek Nature Book Club Discussion

Thurs., June 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Tiadaghton Resource Management Center

At this month’s meeting, the group will be discussing its first book, "A Sand County Almanac" by Aldo Leopold. Some books may be available to borrow on a first come, first serve basis. Light refreshments will be served. Registration required.

Mountain Laurel Hike North

Saturday, June 10 at 10 a.m., Pitch Pine Ski Trail Approximately 9.5 miles north of Waterville on PA Route 44 on right. (Coordinates 41.3543760, -775009523).

The mountain laurel is in bloom! Come and see the beauty of Pennsylvania’s state flower during a 2.5-mile, hour-long, easy to moderate hike through a patch of mountain laurel.

Mountain Laurel Hike South

Sat., June 10 at 1 p.m., Broken Tip Ski Trail. Meet at the PennDOT picnic and rest area along Route 15 south of Williamsport and then follow each other to the trailhead behind a locked gate.

The mountain laurel is in bloom! Come and see the beauty of Pennsylvania’s state flower during a three-mile, easy to moderate hike through a patch of mountain laurel.

Mountain Laurel Driving Tour

Sun., June 11, 1 to 4 p.m. at Tiadaghton Resource Management Center

Follow along forestry roads through the mountains to see our state flower, the mountain laurel, in bloom! The group will stop in a few places as well to talk about this beautiful flower and see it up close. Registration required. Must provide your own transportation.

Mountain laurel programs may be rescheduled depending on weather and bloom time. See office or Facebook page to confirm dates.

Flickering Fireflies

Fri., June 23 at 8:30 p.m., Black Walnut Bottom Campground

As the sun sets low and the moon rises in the sky, gentle and scattered flickers of light begin to appear around you, a welcomed light show on a warm summer night. Fireflies, lightning bugs, glow worms, or moon bugs. Whatever you call them, Pennsylvania’s state insect is attractive to most anyone who sees them. See a short presentation on the different fireflies in Pennsylvania, and then head out to try and find and identify the fireflies putting on a show in the night sky.

Fantastic Ferns Hike

Sat., June 24 at 11 a.m., Pine Bog Ski Trail (Just south of the Black Forest Inn on PA-44) Coordinates: (41.490796, -77.581385)

Come along on an easy 2-mile hike on the Pine Bog Ski Trail to look at the interesting life cycle and variety of ferns that grow within Tiadaghton State Forest. Learn some of the natural history of ferns and how to tell different species apart. Family-friendly program for all ages.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.