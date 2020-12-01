Wellsboro, Pa. – The Wellsboro-based Tiadaghton Audubon Society will host two Christmas Bird Counts: the Cowanesque Circle count will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19, and the annual Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle count will be held on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

All participants who plan to attend one or both bird counts should sign up by emailing tasmember@yahoo.com or calling Sean or Robin Minnick at (570) 948-9052 by Saturday, December 12.

"Anyone interested is welcome to call me or my wife for more information," said Sean. Both the Cowanesque and Mansfield-Wellsboro Circle bird count volunteers will get their area assignments via email.

Each individual count is performed in a "count circle" with a diameter of 15 miles. At least 10 volunteers are needed per circle. Each participant will count every bird they see along their assigned route.

The Cowanesque Circle is centered on Cowanesque Lake and has a radius of 7.5 miles, which covers the following areas: North - Pinnacle State Park in N.Y.; South - Ives Run Campground; West - Osceola; and East - East Lawrence Road and Woodford Road.

The Wellsboro-Mansfield Circle is centered on the intersection of Whitneyville and Charleston Roads with a radius of 7.5 miles, covering the following areas: North - Ives Run Campground; South - Arnot and South Elk Road; West - Route 6 and Heise Run Road; and East - Mansfield University.

"We are looking for experienced birders to help with these counts," said Sean Minnick. "Normally, we would pair a novice with an experienced birder but this year because of COVID-19, both counts are being done with no interaction between those doing the counting."

"People who have never participated before but are interested and comfortable with going out on their own are welcome to help," Minnick added. "It might be fun for a family or people living in the same household to participate together."

It is not necessary to be a member of either the Tiadaghton or the National Audubon Society to participate in the Audubon's Christmas Bird Count, which occurs across America between December 14 and January 5. Tioga County, through the Tiadaghton Audubon Society, has been represented in the count every year since 1968.

Frank Chapman started the Christmas Bird Census in 1900. Today, this community science project is an important resource and tool for conservation.