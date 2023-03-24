Wellsboro, Pa. — Join a public Saturday morning bird walk this April and May at Hills Creek State Park led by members of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society.

No registration is required and everyone is invited, including children and birders of all experience levels.

Nine walks are planned, and each will begin promptly at 8 a.m. Walks will be held on April 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29 and May 6, 13, 20, and 27.

Bring binoculars and cameras if you have them and make sure to wear warm, subdued clothing and sturdy walking shoes.

“The Tiadaghton Audubon Society usually brings a few extra pairs of binoculars that people can use during the walks. They are smaller and ideal for all ages, particularly younger users, ages 7 and up," said Sean Minnick, bird walk coordinator.

Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro Pa. 16901-9676 just prior to 8 a.m. At 8 a.m., everyone will drive to the nearby starting location.

“The walks may last two hours depending on how many birds we are seeing. They are slow-paced and cover a limited distance,” said Minnick.

The walks provide an opportunity to see many varieties of water and woodland birds that live in or migrate through Hills Creek State Park. Bald eagles and ospreys aren't an uncommon sight around Hills Creek Lake.

“Usually, the weather for the first couple of bird walks is cloudy, blustery and cold," Minnick advised.

Minnick added that this time of year is one of the best times to see migrating waterfowl. Cloudy and rainy weather often grounds migratory birds that would otherwise fly over our area. Various diving ducks and puddle ducks should be on the lake throughout April, and Minnick said that he would expect to see horned grebes, pied-bill grebes, loons, and possibly tundra swans.

In case of inclement weather, the group may opt for a driving tour to several nearby key stops.

"We’ll also be looking for the birds that wintered here, such as the northern cardinal, blue jay, black-capped chickadee, nuthatches, both white and red-breasted, woodpeckers - downy, hairy, red-bellied and pileated, and the golden-crowned kinglet, just to name a few. I suspect some bluebirds are hanging around the nest boxes near the amphitheater. We may also see some of the newly arriving spring birds like robins, red-winged blackbirds and, if we're lucky, maybe a pine warbler, eastern phoebes, and several species of sparrows," he noted.

For updates on birds that have been seen in the area and helpful birding tips, visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon or email tasmember@yahoo.com or call Minnick at (570) 948-9052.

"The variety of birds will increase dramatically as spring progresses,” Minnick concluded.

