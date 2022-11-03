The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store.

The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000.

Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two.



The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.