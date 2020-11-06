Haines, Ak. – As the de facto symbol of freedom and liberty, it makes sense that Bald Eagles might decide to meet up once a year to discuss the state of things.

In fact, every November thousands of Bald Eagles flock to a small town in Alaska to catch up with friends and family and pose for their biggest birding-fans.

The small town of Haines, Alaska is the chosen destination for the annual Bald Eagle convening. Located toward the end of the expansive the Chilkat Valley, which is about 75 miles north of the capital city of Juneau, is Haines.

Haines, originally called Deishú by indigenous people, has a population of 2,500. The small town can only be reached by small plane, ferry from the capital, or by car if you're coming from Canada. Despite it's small size, Haines is a popular travel destination for outdoor enthusiasts and microbrew-seeking hipsters, alike.

Each November, the small town becomes a hot-travel destination for avian tourists, as thousands of Bald Eagles arrive in style.

The vast flocks of Eagles stop in Haines as part of the fall migration.

"Eagles flock to the Chilkat River flats along the Haines Highway in early November for its unique hydrology. Percolating groundwater keeps late fall runs of chum and coho salmon spawning well into winter months, providing food for the birds," reports Jenna Kunze of Smithsonian Magazine.

To help ensure the birds would always have a safe place to fill their bellies, Alaska blocked off 48,000 acres of river-bottom to protect the natural ecosystem. The area was named the Alaska Chilkat Bald Eagle Preserve.

That same year, an eagle-enthusiast in Haines created The American Bald Eagle Foundation (ABEF), an educational non-profit that also helps to rehabilitate injured birds.

The ABEF normally hosts a four day festival in November which coincides with the Eagle's annual visit. The festival involves educational speakers, an artist bazaar, a film screening, and concludes with the release of a rehabilitated eagle release, followed by a banquet dinner, reports Smithsonian.

Unfortunately, the festival is canceled this year due to COVID-19, but that won't stop the thousands of Bald Eagles from chumming it up along the banks of the Chillkat River.