Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California, has announced details about a recall of red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions that were shipped from May 1 through the present. Red onions from the company have been tied to hundreds of cases of Salmonella infections throughout the United States and Canada.

The onions were distributed to wholesalers, restaurants, and retail stores in all 50 states and Canada. They were packed in 5, 10, 25, 40, and 50-pound cartons, for bulk purchase, and in 2, 3, 5, 10, 25, and 50-pound mesh sacks.

The onions are sold under the brand names Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley's Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.

The FDA advises that consumers, restaurants, and retailers should not eat, sell, or serve red, white, yellow, or sweet onions from Thomson International Inc. or any products containing these onions.

If you cannot tell if your onion is from Thomson International, the FDA recommends throwing it away.

The FDA and CDC are continuing to investigate the widespread outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections linked to Thomson International onions. The precise source of the contamination has not yet been determined.