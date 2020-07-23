Wellsboro, Pa. -- Cheryl and Gary Keeney of the Keeney Farm, will bring cucumbers, green string beans, and possibly new potatoes, summer squash, and onions to the Wellsboro Growers Market this Thursday, July 23.

“This is the first time Cheryl and I will be at the market this season,” Gary said. “We plan to be there every Thursday through October 8 but what we bring depends on the weather. If it is hot and dry, it will take longer for things to grow. If it’s too hot, the strawberry blossoms won’t produce fruit.”

The Wellsboro Growers Market is held on Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, weather permitting. Customers are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

“Gradually, we’ll bring more produce every week and by September and October will have a big assortment, including pumpkins and winter squash," said Gary. "For the past three years, we couldn’t start planting early. This year, not only did we get a lot of rain and late snows making the ground too wet for planting, but also had a late frost in May."

The Keeney farm is located at 12303 Route 287 in Middlebury Township.

Right now, the farm is growing red, blue, and Yukon gold potatoes; tomatoes for slicing, canning and three varieties of paste tomatoes; green, yellow, purple, and dragon tongue string beans; summer and winter squash; okra; cabbage; cauliflower; broccoli; onions; carrots; beets; sweet and hot peppers; cantaloupe; watermelon; strawberries; and pumpkins.

“We like to experiment and try something different. “This year we are growing 'yard-long string beans' at a customer's suggestion and two types of ornamental popcorn,” said Gary.

“Our biggest experimenting disappointment was sweet potatoes. We grew them under plastic, which created the extra heat they needed but also made a perfect home for mice. The mice got more sweet potatoes than we did,” Gary chuckled.

“We grow everything in soil on the farm. We have a plastic-sided high tunnel where we grow tomatoes, carrots, onions, peppers and strawberries, he explained. "Unfortunately, the rabbits think we are growing salad for them."

The high tunnel relies on heat generated by the sun, not on an artificial heat source like a greenhouse. The produce is planted in the ground, not in pots or other artificial growing mediums, he explained.

All of the other produce is grown on different parcels of land and the Keeny's use an electric fence to keep deer out.

“We had a bear that took the top off a pumpkin and hollowed it out into a punch bowl,” Gary said. "That’s just part of the challenge of life on a farm. As a friend once told me, 'If it was easy, everybody would be doing it.'"

Luckily, they have a lot of help. “Between us, Cheryl and I have six children, 25 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. My son and his wife and many of our grandchildren help."

The farm has been in the Keeney family since Israel Parshall Keeney purchased the original 50-acre tract in the late 1700s. “It has been passed down from father to son ever since. I’m the 10th generation Keeney to farm this land,” Gary said.

"The original farmhouse sat on high ground above Crooked Creek. In the 1970s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers purchased the farmhouse, dairy barns, and 235 acres of our land for the Tioga-Hammond Dam project. The farm had included 500 acres. Today, it’s 265 acres, including woodlands."

“This was a dairy farm when I was growing up," Gary added. "I was graduating from high school when the Army Corps purchased the land and my father and uncle had to sell their cows so I ended up taking jobs off the farm. From the 1970s until their death, they raised beef cows and crops on the farm.

"I helped them when I could. I transitioned into running the farm about 15 years ago. The beef herd was sold after my father and uncle’s health failed. I retired from Cornell Brothers in the fall of 2017," he said.

“Cheryl and I enjoy growing produce on the farm. It takes a lot of work and is certainly not something you do because you’re going to get rich at it," said Greg. "We consider our customers our friends."