Wellsboro, Pa. -- This Friday, July 17 at 6 p.m., Scott Turner & Friends will perform a free concert on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts as part of an ongoing outdoor concert series.

The group will play and sing original music from Turner’s new album, “Soup."

“The notion of Soup is that you never know what you’re going to get until it’s done,” said Turner. “These songs represent my reflections on life and blur the lines between country, rock and other traditional genres. We will also be covering music written by John Prine, one of my musical heroes," he added.

Turner sings and plays guitar, harmonica, and drums. Marlo Malletz will be on banjo, Gorden Allen on guitar, Dave Driskell on saxophone, and Charles Klinger on bass guitar. All are from Wellsboro. This is the first time they will be playing together in public.

"I met Dave when I was 15 years old. He and Timothy (Walker) of Sadie Green Sales were influential in developing my love of music. I later became their producer. Dave and I have been playing together for decades," said Turner.

“I met Charles when I was 12 years old and he was playing in a rock and roll band with my uncle," Turner said. "Gordon has been a friend of mine for years. He retired from his job with the state liquor store and since then has pursued his passion for music. The newest member of our group is Marlo. She has really grown as a musician and fits in well with our personalities," said Turner.

“Soup was in production for about three months. I wrote the songs in early January prior to the pandemic," Turner explained. "Based on the subject matter you would swear I had written them to comfort listeners in the midst of these troubled times.”

Among the other Turner originals the band will be playing from "Soup" is "At the End of the Day."

"It’s a sentimental look back at the times when people gathered together, did acts of kindness and laughed, and the good feelings that generated," said Turner.

“Sometimes when things seem dismal, you have to ‘Make Your Own Luck,'" Turner said in reference to the title of another of his originals. “It Could Be Better" will also be performed. “What happens might be good or it might be bad but it always can be better,” Turner added.

Those with smart phones or tablets can listen to Turner’s new album for free, or can purchase it. His album is available on all major platforms, such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and Amazon among others. For more information, visit ScottTurnerMusic.com.

Bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing. Though the show is free, all donations are appreciated.

For more information about the free Friday concert series, call the Deane Center at (570) 724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.