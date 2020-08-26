Wellsboro, Pa. -- Like A Hurricane, a four-member band based in Syracuse, New York, will present a tribute to the music of Neil Young and Crazy Horse this Friday at 6 p.m. as the latest installation of the Deane Center's free summer concert series. The band will perform on the outdoor stage, located on the Central Avenue side of the Deane Center building.

While the concert is free to attend, donations are always appreciated.

This week's show will capture the sound and spirit of a Neil Young live concert, from his solo work to his studio recordings with Crazy Horse, Buffalo Springfield, and Crosby Stills and Nash, from intimate acoustic songs with soulful lyrics to driving electric guitars. Included are folk and rock songs: well-known favorites as well as a number of album cuts and hidden gems audiences don’t ordinarily hear.

The tribute will begin with an acoustic set featuring “Old Man,” “Heart of Gold,” “Harvest Moon,” and “Ohio,” as well as some album gems like “Pocahontas.” Their electric set features classics like “Cinnamon Girl,” “Cortez the Killer,” “Rockin’ in the Free World,” “Down by the River,” and of course, “Like A Hurricane.”

The group's lead vocalist is Thom Hogan, who also plays electric and acoustic guitars, harmonica, and piano. Mike Vertino plays bass guitar; Jeff Roney, drums and percussion; and Pete “Pedro” Shank, electric and acoustic guitars and keyboards. Mike, Jeff and Pedro all sing harmony vocals.

“Like a Hurricane was the result of a conversation I had in the winter of 2017-18 with Pedro, a fellow musician and friend,” Hogan said. “Four of us went into rehearsals, working from Neil’s extensive catalog of material. The two musicians who had joined us in January, departed at the end of May 2018 as their performance schedules were too demanding to dedicate the time necessary for what we required,” said Hogan.

“Pedro and I began searching for two more musicians. Mike and I had known each other for a number of years and worked on a project together. I asked Mike and he said yes and suggested Jeff who had played with the two of us at a great jam session held several years earlier. Jeff had impressed us both. He is the drummer with Dark Hollow, a successful Grateful Dead cover band, also based in Syracuse,” Hogan said.

“Mike, Jeff, Pedro and I are the founding members of this band,” Hogan explains. “We began a heavy rehearsal schedule in June and played our first Like A Hurricane show on Dec. 21, 2018."

“I feel extremely fortunate to play with the three of them,” said Hogan. “They are quality performers and great guys. As a group, we are dedicated to giving our audience an authentic Neil Young live concert experience. It’s wonderful for his fans to have a chance to hear his songs performed live and a shared experience for the audience and for us because we all love Neil’s music."

For this free concert, bring lawn chairs and sit on the grass in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre to provide space for social distancing.