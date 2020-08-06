Wellsboro, Pa. -- This Friday, Aug. 7, beginning at 6 p.m. the Deane Center for the Performing Arts free outdoor concert series will feature a jam session with local musicians.

To ensure social distancing, the jam session will take place outdoors on the Deane Center's lawn on the side nearest to the Warehouse Theatre rather than on the outdoor stage. The Deane Center will provide sound amplification so that the audience can hear the show.

Among the musicians at this Friday's show will be Daria Guelig and Dave Driskell, both of Wellsboro. Guelig plays hammered dulcimer and concertina and is a member of two local bands: Drowsy Maggie and the 3Ds. Driskell plays the clarinet, tenor saxophone, banjo, musical saw, and other unique instruments. He is a member of the 3Ds and Joe Cavallaro's Dixieland Jazz Band, and was formerly a member of the internationally-known Sadie Green Sales Jug Band.

“I‘ve been playing music for 59 years, since I was nine years old,” said Driskell. I think I will play some clarinet, a banjo tune and musical saw on August 7, but it really depends on what happens. What I like about the jam sessions is that all of the musicians get a chance to play with everybody bringing their different styles and tunes. Sometimes that’s a challenge and sometimes it's gangbusters. I like to encourage people to come out and play with us rather than just playing in their own living rooms. Just adds to the fun."

Bob Rubin of Whitneyville, a member of Take 2, has played at all of this summer's outdoor jam sessions. "Historically, jam sessions are focused on one type of music like Irish or bluegrass," he said. "This jam session is for all comers so a wide variety of genres are played. What makes it unusual is that it works."

"The fun of a jam session is it’s unpredictable," said Guelig. "Different people pick the songs. It has always been a potluck type of experience, which makes it interesting. We play a wide variety of music from folk, rock and country to bluegrass, old-time, ragtime and standards from the Great American Songbook depending on the musicians who are there.”

"Musicians are welcome to participate in the August 7 jam session but should contact me beforehand so I know how many chairs to put out," Guelig said. Her email address is: dlguelig@gmail.com.