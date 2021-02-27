Wellsboro, Pa. – "Postcards from a Dead Dog", written by award-winning playwright F. J. Hartland, is a humorous look at the dysfunctional yet devoted relationship between a mother and son. It is sweet, sad and funny - all at the same time.

Hamilton-Gibson Productions is giving two performances of this half hour, one act, two-person comedy-drama on Zoom. Both are free. The first will be at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, February 27 and the second at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, February 28.

"Of course, everyone has a mother, but Clay’s mom, Nell, is unlike any other mother you’ve ever known," said Director Thomas Putnam. After the loss of the family pet, Nell (Jen Painter of Wellsboro) discovers an unusual way to communicate with her son Clay (Josh Magnotta of Elkland) and Clay returns the favor.

"The staged reading of this play highlights this jewel of community theatre that audiences all miss so much," said Putnam.

The way Clay and Nell have overcome their difficulty in communicating is to write postcards to each other. The postcards are ostensibly coming from Rusty, Clay's dog that had died when he was a child. Nell insisted Rusty had merely gone on a long vacation. A postcard from the dog arrived soon afterwards.

"Hartland’s play is sweet and touching, and while it deals with issues that have been covered time and time again – coming out, a child moving from his parent’s influence, a parent’s mortality – it never feels clichéd," wrote a reviewer.

"Jen, who plays the mother, gave a memorable performance as the outrageously conning Miss Hannigan in HG's production of the musical 'Annie.' She also played the eldest sister in our production of 'Dancing at 'Lughnasa' and was in 'Calendar Girls,'" said Putnam. "This is the first appearance on the HG stage for Josh."

Hamilton-Gibson first encountered "Postcards from a Dead Dog" when the community theatre group hosted the Eastern States Theatre Association Festival in Wellsboro. "It was the first production in the Deane Center’s newly built Coolidge Theatre. Hartland was a friend of the late Steven Helsel from Altoona who was very active in the Pennsylvania Association of Community Theatres. He introduced us to this play and to Hartland," said Putnam.

He adds, "I remember the play being a wonderful blend of humor and sadness. It offered an opportunity for two actors to do so much while never moving from their one position. It lends itself to our staged reading on Zoom and I'm delighted with what Jen and Josh have been able to do with the script."

Called “Pittsburgh's most eminent playwright”, Hartland has made a record-setting sixteen appearances in the Pittsburgh New Works Festival, winning “Best Play” four times, including for "Postcards from a Dead Dog."

At the end of the 30-minute performance, the audience will be invited to stay on Zoom to talk with the "Postcards" cast and Putnam about what they saw and heard.

Audience members will find the Zoom information on the HG website at hamiltongibson.org and Facebook page or can call the HG office at (570) 724-2079.

To view the performance, visit zoom.us, click on "join a meeting" and enter 839 2536 6867 - the access code for the Saturday, February 27 performance and then enter the passcode 902173. For the Sunday, February 28 performance, enter the access code 873-9936-8164 and then the passcode 420146.

This is the second in a series of eight 30-minute staged readings of short plays via Zoom. For more information about this series, call (570) 724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.

HG's free staged reading series will continue with a different 30-minute short play or grouping of short plays each Saturday and Sunday through April 10 and 11.