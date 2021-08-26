Montoursville, Pa. - A local restaurant and business are coming together to help out students get ready for the school year, with school supplies and free haircuts!

BBQ Inferno LLC, La Familia Barbershop in Selinsgrove, and The Oasis Bar & Grill are sponsoring a free haircut event this Sun., Aug. 29 from noon until 4 p.m.

In addition to free haircuts for students, there will be a burger and fries special with 100% of profits going towards Montoursville Area School District.

In the days leading up to the event, Oasis Bar & Grill will also accept school supply donations for the school district.

Supplies needed include Clorox wipes, paper towels, hand sanitizer, tissues, zip-top bags (gallon or quart), yellow highlighters, black dry erase markers, dry erasers, scissors, glue sticks, and clipboards.

The Oasis is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m.