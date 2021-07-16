lyme webinar july 2021

North Wales, Pa. -- This month's Virtual Lyme Impact Series, a webinar for people who have Lyme disease, will be held Tues., July 20 from 7 to 8:45 p.m.

This session's topic is "A Proven 4-Pronged Approach to Lyme Recovery" from Katina Makris, a homeopath and spiritual healer, author, and radio host of "Lyme Light Radio."

Katina has won multiple awards for her publications, and is well-known for her work with Lyme disease, autoimmune illnesses, and mind-body-spirit medicine.

She has managed to overcome neurological Lyme herself, and uses her 35 years of healthcare experience - both as a patient and as a practitioner - to help others.

Registration for this webinar is limited to first 500 people.

To register, click here. A livestream of the webinar will also be available on the PA Lyme Resource Network Facebook page.


