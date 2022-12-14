’Avatar’ returns to theaters this Thursday, thirteen years after the release of the original blockbuster that took over the cinematic world in 2009.

The sequel to the global hit, "Avatar: The Way of Water," checks all the boxes one would expect for a successful return to the vast world of Pandora and the Na’vi.

Talent? Award-winning director James Cameron is behind the camera again. The original cast returns to their roles including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver. The ensemble has even added stars like Vin Diesel and award-winner Kate Winslet this time around.

Preparation? The sequel was far from rushed as Cameron and his crew have carefully and meticulously planned out the future of the ’Avatar‘ franchise for over a decade.

Money? Financial-backing is something a James Cameron film does not have to worry about after the director's successful run of films, including ’Aliens,’ ’Terminator,’ and the record-setting ’Titanic.‘

So why is Cameron's newest film the biggest gamble in cinematic history?

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is only the beginning. Cameron and company are already in production for three more ‘Avatar’ sequels, scheduled to be released every two years. When all is said and done, the ‘Avatar’ collection will total five movies spanning over two decades of production and releases.

Simply put, Cameron has put all his eggs into one Pandora-sized basket. A basket with a lot of questions.

How will viewers react to a story that has been out of the mainstream of pop culture for over a decade now? What happens to the rest of the Avatar productions if this one was to (gulp) flop?

Perhaps the most fascinating question though, is about Cameron’s legacy.

It’s not unusual for Cameron to take extended periods of time between movie releases. After ’Titanic’ in 1997, it was a dozen years before ’Avatar’ would be his next theatrical release in 2009.

What is unusual, is for a highly successful director to dedicate the majority of their career on one project.

Cameron’s greatest gamble is not financial or artistic, but rather his place in history. ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ is not only the beginning of the ‘Avatar’ sequels, but is the beginning of how Cameron’s career will be viewed for the foreseeable future.

If the movies are a success, Cameron will cement his place as one of the greatest and most innovative filmmakers ever, with the ‘Avatar’ collection setting a precedence few directors could ever hope to follow; a two-decade plus venture of cinema that no one else could have pulled-off, or will pull-off in the future.

But what if the movies are not a rousing success? What if movie-goers struggle to find the same magic they felt when they left the theaters in 2009? Cameron’s career wouldn’t just take a hit. Movie fans will have lost over twenty-plus years of possible filmmaking by one of the most innovative directors we have. Cameron will have lost the greatest commodity he had. Time.

The good news for Cameron is early reviews of the film have been incredibly positive. And it seems every film Cameron has touched has turned to gold. The question is, will the new ’Avatar' be more of the same, or has his brilliant run come to an end?

